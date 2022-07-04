Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] is -51.09% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ: BOXL] loss -0.76% or 0.0 points to close at $0.68 with a heavy trading volume of 112305 shares. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Boxlight Announces Integrated AV Campus Communication Solution.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Boxlight Corporation (Nasdaq: BOXL), a leading provider of interactive technology, digital signage, classroom audio, and services, announces an integrated AV campus communication solution, ATTENTION!, enabling announcements, bells, and alerts to be delivered as both audio and video simultaneously to every display and speaker in a school.

Messages and alerts can be broadcast simultaneously to every Mimio® or Clevertouch® display, every FrontRow™ classroom audio endpoint, and every common area speaker. The solution combines the power of FrontRow Conductor audio-over-IP campus communication and CleverLive digital signage cloud service to provide comprehensive coverage across a school’s AV infrastructure, delivering significant improvements in campus-wide communication.

It opened the trading session at $0.68, the shares rose to $0.70 and dropped to $0.6534, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BOXL points out that the company has recorded -52.13% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -4.62% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 361.90K shares, BOXL reached to a volume of 112305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BOXL shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BOXL stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Securities have made an estimate for Boxlight Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 23, 2020, representing the official price target for Boxlight Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while National Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on BOXL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boxlight Corporation is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for BOXL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

Trading performance analysis for BOXL stock

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.47. With this latest performance, BOXL shares dropped by -19.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BOXL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.16 for Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8706, while it was recorded at 0.7137 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3642 for the last 200 days.

Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boxlight Corporation [BOXL] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.39 and a Gross Margin at +21.26. Boxlight Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.45.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.09.

Boxlight Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

An analysis of insider ownership at Boxlight Corporation [BOXL]

There are presently around $5 million, or 12.20% of BOXL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BOXL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,320,518, which is approximately -0.349% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 990,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.67 million in BOXL stocks shares; and BARD ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $0.48 million in BOXL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boxlight Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Boxlight Corporation [NASDAQ:BOXL] by around 305,144 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 2,293,353 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 5,092,679 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,691,176 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BOXL stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,122 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,042,355 shares during the same period.