Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] stock Initiated by Credit Suisse analyst, price target now $108

Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE: BXP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.82% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.52%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that BXP Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE: BXP), the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.98 per share of common stock for the period April 1, 2022 to June 30, 2022, payable on July 29, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 30, 2022.

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in six markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires, and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space. Including properties owned by unconsolidated joint ventures, as of March 31, 2022, BXP’s portfolio totaled 53.1 million square feet and 201 properties, including eleven properties under construction/redevelopment. For more information about BXP, please visit our website at www.bxp.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Instagram.

Over the last 12 months, BXP stock dropped by -21.18%. The one-year Boston Properties Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 25.87. The average equity rating for BXP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.94 billion, with 156.65 million shares outstanding and 156.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 908.82K shares, BXP stock reached a trading volume of 936891 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXP shares is $122.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Boston Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price from $120 to $135. The new note on the price target was released on April 22, 2022, representing the official price target for Boston Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $129, while Evercore ISI analysts kept a In-line rating on BXP stock. On January 07, 2022, analysts increased their price target for BXP shares from 125 to 140.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Boston Properties Inc. is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.83.

BXP Stock Performance Analysis:

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, BXP shares dropped by -16.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Boston Properties Inc. [BXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.52, while it was recorded at 90.59 for the last single week of trading, and 115.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Boston Properties Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] shares currently have an operating margin of +33.59 and a Gross Margin at +38.96. Boston Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.48.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.23.

BXP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Boston Properties Inc. go to 7.00%.

Boston Properties Inc. [BXP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,334 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BXP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,383,095, which is approximately 1.759% of the company’s market cap and around 0.18% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,089,571 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.55 billion in BXP stocks shares; and NORGES BANK, currently with $1.18 billion in BXP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Boston Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 305 institutional holders increased their position in Boston Properties Inc. [NYSE:BXP] by around 9,503,325 shares. Additionally, 216 investors decreased positions by around 4,917,548 shares, while 78 investors held positions by with 143,786,828 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,207,701 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BXP stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,324,069 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 843,006 shares during the same period.