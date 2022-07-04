BofA Securities lifts TransAlta Corporation [TAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

TransAlta Corporation [NYSE: TAC] surged by $0.22 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $11.62 during the day while it closed the day at $11.62. The company report on June 20, 2022 that TransAlta Corporation Debuts New Brand Reiterating Commitment to a Clean Energy Future.

Today, TransAlta Corporation (TSX: TA) (NYSE: TAC) (“TransAlta”) announced a new visual identity including logo and tagline. The new visual identity encapsulates the TransAlta of today while reinforcing the Company’s focus as a leader in creating a carbon-neutral future for our customers.

This rebranding coincides with a key milestone for the company – 111 years have passed since the company first began generating power in the foothills west of Calgary.

TransAlta Corporation stock has also gained 5.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, TAC stock has inclined by 12.16% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.61% and gained 4.50% year-on date.

The market cap for TAC stock reached $3.08 billion, with 271.00 million shares outstanding and 270.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 310.15K shares, TAC reached a trading volume of 132598 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TransAlta Corporation [TAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TAC shares is $12.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for TransAlta Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on June 01, 2021, representing the official price target for TransAlta Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TransAlta Corporation is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for TAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for TAC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.75 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

TAC stock trade performance evaluation

TransAlta Corporation [TAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, TAC shares gained by 1.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.15, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.02 for TransAlta Corporation [TAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.10, while it was recorded at 11.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.72 for the last 200 days.

TransAlta Corporation [TAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TransAlta Corporation [TAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.57 and a Gross Margin at +33.79. TransAlta Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -19.83.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.66.

TransAlta Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

TransAlta Corporation [TAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,944 million, or 61.70% of TAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TAC stocks are: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with ownership of 43,966,549, which is approximately 1.863% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., holding 35,433,427 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $411.74 million in TAC stocks shares; and MARQUARD & BAHLS AG, currently with $131.91 million in TAC stock with ownership of nearly 363.286% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TransAlta Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in TransAlta Corporation [NYSE:TAC] by around 16,382,678 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 17,297,505 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 133,623,610 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,303,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TAC stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 362,118 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,656,133 shares during the same period.