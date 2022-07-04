Barrington Research lifts Information Services Group Inc. [III] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Information Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ: III] traded at a low on 07/01/22, posting a 0.00 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.76. The company report on June 30, 2022 that U.S. Public Sector, Facing Major Changes, Shifts to the Cloud.

Government agencies are breaking out of aging IT infrastructure and methods with managed hosting and managed services, ISG Provider Lens™ report says.

Public sector organizations in the U.S. are responding to major changes in work and technology by shifting IT operations to private or hybrid clouds, according to a new research report published today by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 225964 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Information Services Group Inc. stands at 4.99% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.70%.

The market cap for III stock reached $325.29 million, with 48.53 million shares outstanding and 34.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 470.00K shares, III reached a trading volume of 225964 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Information Services Group Inc. [III]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for III shares is $11.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on III stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Information Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Information Services Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $5 to $6, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on III stock. On March 10, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for III shares from 7 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Information Services Group Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for III stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for III in the course of the last twelve months was 11.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

How has III stock performed recently?

Information Services Group Inc. [III] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.79. With this latest performance, III shares gained by 2.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for III stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.76 for Information Services Group Inc. [III]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.21, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Information Services Group Inc. [III]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Information Services Group Inc. [III] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.92 and a Gross Margin at +37.44. Information Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.72, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.52.

Information Services Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Information Services Group Inc. [III]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for III. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Information Services Group Inc. go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Information Services Group Inc. [III]

There are presently around $175 million, or 54.80% of III stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of III stocks are: PRIVATE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 4,013,362, which is approximately 0.904% of the company’s market cap and around 16.00% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 1,987,490 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.44 million in III stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.9 million in III stock with ownership of nearly -5.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Information Services Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Information Services Group Inc. [NASDAQ:III] by around 2,913,397 shares. Additionally, 55 investors decreased positions by around 2,486,565 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 20,549,287 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,949,249 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. III stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,010,893 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 650,544 shares during the same period.