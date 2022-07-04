Badger Meter Inc. [BMI] Stock trading around $80.59 per share: What’s Next?

Badger Meter Inc. [NYSE: BMI] plunged by -$0.3 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $81.93 during the day while it closed the day at $80.59. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Badger Meter Releases 2020-2021 Biennial Sustainability Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) today announced that it has released its biennial 2020-2021 Sustainability Report highlighting its commitment and progress related to Environmental, Social and Governance (“ESG”) efforts.

“Sustainability is core to Badger Meter’s purpose and culture, and we recognize that as a company we have a responsibility to reduce our own impact on the environment as well as lead in developing solutions that preserve and protect the world’s most precious resource – water,” said Kenneth C. Bockhorst, Chairman, President and CEO.

Badger Meter Inc. stock has also loss -1.43% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BMI stock has declined by -19.18% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.71% and lost -24.37% year-on date.

The market cap for BMI stock reached $2.37 billion, with 29.20 million shares outstanding and 29.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 131.14K shares, BMI reached a trading volume of 115916 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Badger Meter Inc. [BMI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMI shares is $96.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Badger Meter Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Badger Meter Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on BMI stock. On April 08, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for BMI shares from 64 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Badger Meter Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMI in the course of the last twelve months was 63.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

BMI stock trade performance evaluation

Badger Meter Inc. [BMI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.43. With this latest performance, BMI shares gained by 1.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.82 for Badger Meter Inc. [BMI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.21, while it was recorded at 80.27 for the last single week of trading, and 95.80 for the last 200 days.

Badger Meter Inc. [BMI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Badger Meter Inc. [BMI] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.58 and a Gross Margin at +40.67. Badger Meter Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.19.

Badger Meter Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Badger Meter Inc. [BMI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Badger Meter Inc. go to 14.90%.

Badger Meter Inc. [BMI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,045 million, or 93.00% of BMI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,991,278, which is approximately 0.565% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,415,426 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $275.25 million in BMI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $150.86 million in BMI stock with ownership of nearly 8.995% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Badger Meter Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in Badger Meter Inc. [NYSE:BMI] by around 1,329,604 shares. Additionally, 130 investors decreased positions by around 3,417,217 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 20,622,359 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,369,180 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMI stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 209,497 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 136,103 shares during the same period.