Azenta Inc. [AZTA] stock Resumed by B. Riley Securities analyst, price target now $106

Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ: AZTA] traded at a low on 07/01/22, posting a -1.71 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $70.87. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Azenta Announces Completion of Barkey Holding GmbH Acquisition.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Azenta, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZTA) today announced that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Barkey Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries (“Barkey”), a leading provider of controlled rate thawing devices for customers in the medical, biotech and pharmaceutical industries.

Barkey, headquartered in Leopoldshöhe, Germany, has over four decades of expertise in the automated thawing of plasma, blood and stem cells and has an established footprint in the large and growing cell and gene therapy market serving over 100 customers to date. The acquisition extends Azenta’s cold chain capabilities and enhances Azenta’s reach with customers across all phases of development, discovery and commercialization.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 648272 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Azenta Inc. stands at 4.30% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for AZTA stock reached $5.41 billion, with 74.96 million shares outstanding and 73.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 579.18K shares, AZTA reached a trading volume of 648272 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Azenta Inc. [AZTA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AZTA shares is $97.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AZTA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Azenta Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 21, 2022, representing the official price target for Azenta Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Azenta Inc. is set at 2.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for AZTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 36.08.

How has AZTA stock performed recently?

Azenta Inc. [AZTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.60. With this latest performance, AZTA shares dropped by -5.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AZTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.99 for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.02, while it was recorded at 71.86 for the last single week of trading, and 90.50 for the last 200 days.

Azenta Inc. [AZTA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Azenta Inc. [AZTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.70 and a Gross Margin at +41.76. Azenta Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.62.

Return on Total Capital for AZTA is now 0.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.27, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Azenta Inc. [AZTA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.15. Additionally, AZTA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.67.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.16 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Azenta Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.90.

Earnings analysis for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AZTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Azenta Inc. go to 12.00%.

Insider trade positions for Azenta Inc. [AZTA]

There are presently around $5,324 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AZTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,225,033, which is approximately 3.807% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,932,547 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $491.31 million in AZTA stocks shares; and KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $293.49 million in AZTA stock with ownership of nearly 0.24% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Azenta Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 184 institutional holders increased their position in Azenta Inc. [NASDAQ:AZTA] by around 10,127,801 shares. Additionally, 203 investors decreased positions by around 5,314,773 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 59,679,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 75,122,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AZTA stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,071,980 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 1,169,079 shares during the same period.