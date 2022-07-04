Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell -83.56% so far this year. What now?

Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGR] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.37% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.50%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Avinger Expands International Presence with First Commercial Shipment to Chile.

Avinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGR), a commercial-stage medical device company marketing the first and only intravascular image-guided, catheter-based system for diagnosis and treatment of Peripheral Artery Disease (PAD), today announced the expansion of its international presence with the commercial launch of its Lumivascular products in Chile. Avinger’s new Lightbox 3 imaging console will be used exclusively to support the launch of the Lumivascular platform in Chile.

To support the entry into this new international market, Avinger has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Importadora y Distribuidora Arquimed Ltda for the sale and marketing of Avinger’s proprietary Lightbox 3 imaging console and image-guided Pantheris atherectomy and Tigereye CTO-crossing catheters in Chile. Arquimed is a leading distributor in the medical field in Chile with more than 80 years of successful operating history and approximately 360 employees throughout the country.

Over the last 12 months, AVGR stock dropped by -93.98%. The one-year Avinger Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 80.27. The average equity rating for AVGR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $8.30 million, with 95.56 million shares outstanding and 5.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 92.50K shares, AVGR stock reached a trading volume of 113874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Avinger Inc. [AVGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGR shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Avinger Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ladenburg Thalmann raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2018, representing the official price target for Avinger Inc. stock. On April 11, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AVGR shares from 4.30 to 1.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Avinger Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

AVGR Stock Performance Analysis:

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.50. With this latest performance, AVGR shares dropped by -19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -84.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.19 for Avinger Inc. [AVGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9561, while it was recorded at 1.5020 for the last single week of trading, and 7.5239 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Avinger Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Avinger Inc. [AVGR] shares currently have an operating margin of -178.69 and a Gross Margin at +33.80. Avinger Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -171.89.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -152.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.56.

Avinger Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Avinger Inc. [AVGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 9.80% of AVGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AVGR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 181,267, which is approximately -20.342% of the company’s market cap and around 0.78% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 125,539 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.19 million in AVGR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.14 million in AVGR stock with ownership of nearly -0.422% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Avinger Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Avinger Inc. [NASDAQ:AVGR] by around 89,307 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 93,808 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 373,079 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 556,194 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AVGR stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 87,774 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 44,903 shares during the same period.