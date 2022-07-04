ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] is -24.86% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [NYSE: ARC] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $2.63 price per share at the time. The company report on May 10, 2022 that Sidoti May Virtual Micro Cap Investor Conference.

Presentation Times and Weblinks Released for Over 60 Presenting Companies.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. represents 42.06 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $113.80 million with the latest information. ARC stock price has been found in the range of $2.61 to $2.68.

If compared to the average trading volume of 161.73K shares, ARC reached a trading volume of 96195 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARC shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARC stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for ARC Document Solutions Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 08, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. dropped their target price from $5.25 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2017, representing the official price target for ARC Document Solutions Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Sidoti analysts kept a Buy rating on ARC stock. On March 25, 2011, analysts increased their price target for ARC shares from 9 to 12.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ARC Document Solutions Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for ARC stock

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.50. With this latest performance, ARC shares dropped by -11.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.33 for ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.10, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.56 and a Gross Margin at +34.48. ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.36.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.50.

ARC Document Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARC Document Solutions Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ARC Document Solutions Inc. [ARC]

There are presently around $55 million, or 51.70% of ARC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARC stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 3,394,355, which is approximately -3.828% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; PACIFIC RIDGE CAPITAL PARTNERS, LLC, holding 2,117,622 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.57 million in ARC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.25 million in ARC stock with ownership of nearly -0.544% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ARC Document Solutions Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 31 institutional holders increased their position in ARC Document Solutions Inc. [NYSE:ARC] by around 1,371,163 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 937,669 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 18,651,031 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 20,959,863 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARC stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 532,599 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 32,761 shares during the same period.