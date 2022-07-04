Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] fell -53.93% so far this year. What now?

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ: ALZN] closed the trading session at $0.88 on 07/01/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.86, while the highest price level was $0.8871. The company report on June 3, 2022 that Alzamend Neuro to Present at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational.

Company to report on progress with clinical trials of AL001 and upcoming IND submission for AL002.

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALZN) (“Alzamend”), an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel products for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and psychiatric disorders, today announced that it will be presenting at the 12th Annual LD Micro Invitational, a three-day investor conference that is being held from June 7th to the 9th at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village, California.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -53.93 percent and weekly performance of -7.49 percent. The stock has been moved at -55.34 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -28.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 772.79K shares, ALZN reached to a volume of 115408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALZN shares is $11.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALZN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ascendiant Capital Markets have made an estimate for Alzamend Neuro Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alzamend Neuro Inc. is set at 0.06 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13.

Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, ALZN shares dropped by -5.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.80 for Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9298, while it was recorded at 0.8895 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6047 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ALZN is now -312.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -356.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -356.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -213.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.66. Additionally, ALZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.28, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alzamend Neuro Inc. [ALZN] managed to generate an average of -$2,523,283 per employee.Alzamend Neuro Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 26.60 and a Current Ratio set at 26.60.

There are presently around $3 million, or 3.60% of ALZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ALZN stocks are: TRUIST FINANCIAL CORP with ownership of 2,314,907, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; RFG ADVISORY, LLC, holding 250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.22 million in ALZN stocks shares; and MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $0.12 million in ALZN stock with ownership of nearly 940.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alzamend Neuro Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in Alzamend Neuro Inc. [NASDAQ:ALZN] by around 2,923,350 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 535,888 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 207,468 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,251,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ALZN stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,766,888 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 198,604 shares during the same period.