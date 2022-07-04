Alliance Global Partners lifts IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: IMAC] slipped around -0.01 points on Friday, while shares priced at $0.82 at the close of the session, down -1.62%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that The Back Company demonstrates strong Q2 growth.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Back Space sequential quarter traffic increased over 100%.

IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), today announces significant traffic growth for The Back Company. The Back Space retail chiropractic centers, located in select Walmart stores, generated over 100% visit growth compared to the first quarter.

IMAC Holdings Inc. stock is now -28.43% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMAC Stock saw the intraday high of $0.85 and lowest of $0.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 2.00, which means current price is +8.79% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, IMAC reached a trading volume of 245986 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMAC shares is $3.52 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMAC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for IMAC Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Ascendiant Capital Markets raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2020, representing the official price target for IMAC Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has IMAC stock performed recently?

IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.58. With this latest performance, IMAC shares dropped by -25.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -59.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.67 for IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9161, while it was recorded at 0.8577 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1378 for the last 200 days.

IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC] shares currently have an operating margin of -69.16 and a Gross Margin at -15.30. IMAC Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.88.

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for IMAC Holdings Inc. [IMAC]

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.60% of IMAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMAC stocks are: NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,241,113, which is approximately -6.312% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC., holding 723,609 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.59 million in IMAC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.46 million in IMAC stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in IMAC Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:IMAC] by around 163,712 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 238,386 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 3,992,169 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,394,267 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMAC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,690 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 12,299 shares during the same period.