AFC Gamma Inc. [AFCG] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $24

AFC Gamma Inc. [NASDAQ: AFCG] price surged by 2.54 percent to reach at $0.39. The company report on June 15, 2022 that AFC Gamma Increases Dividend For Fourth Consecutive Quarter.

Declares $0.56 dividend per share for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

AFC Gamma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFCG) (“AFC Gamma”) today announced its dividend for the quarter ending June 30, 2022.

A sum of 92601 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 159.03K shares. AFC Gamma Inc. shares reached a high of $15.81 and dropped to a low of $15.19 until finishing in the latest session at $15.72.

The one-year AFCG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.12. The average equity rating for AFCG stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on AFC Gamma Inc. [AFCG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFCG shares is $23.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFCG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for AFC Gamma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2021, representing the official price target for AFC Gamma Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while Compass Point analysts kept a Neutral rating on AFCG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AFC Gamma Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.30.

AFCG Stock Performance Analysis:

AFC Gamma Inc. [AFCG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.60. With this latest performance, AFCG shares dropped by -11.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.80 for AFC Gamma Inc. [AFCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.77, while it was recorded at 16.04 for the last single week of trading, and 19.99 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AFC Gamma Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AFC Gamma Inc. [AFCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +57.43 and a Gross Margin at +78.44. AFC Gamma Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.42.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.52.

AFC Gamma Inc. [AFCG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $136 million, or 43.50% of AFCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AFCG stocks are: CITIGROUP INC with ownership of 901,463, which is approximately -0.331% of the company’s market cap and around 17.10% of the total institutional ownership; FEDERATED HERMES, INC., holding 900,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.15 million in AFCG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $12.72 million in AFCG stock with ownership of nearly 4.515% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AFC Gamma Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 48 institutional holders increased their position in AFC Gamma Inc. [NASDAQ:AFCG] by around 1,470,540 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 285,408 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 6,906,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,661,994 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AFCG stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 281,842 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 46,718 shares during the same period.