17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] Is Currently -1.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] price plunged by -1.52 percent to reach at -$0.03. The company report on June 9, 2022 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces First Quarter Unaudited Financial Results.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter of 2022.

A sum of 92429 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 110.90K shares. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares reached a high of $2.05 and dropped to a low of $1.81 until finishing in the latest session at $1.94.

The average equity rating for YQ stock is currently 4.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.66.

YQ Stock Performance Analysis:

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.23. With this latest performance, YQ shares dropped by -6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 55.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.90 for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0230, while it was recorded at 1.8920 for the last single week of trading, and 2.2240 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -62.66 and a Gross Margin at +59.80. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -66.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.35.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

YQ Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 7.45%.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $9 million, or 8.00% of YQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YQ stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 1,505,797, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.19% of the total institutional ownership; H CAPITAL II GP, L.P., holding 1,355,218 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.63 million in YQ stocks shares; and H CAPITAL V GP, L.P., currently with $1.84 million in YQ stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ:YQ] by around 80,160 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,182,507 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 3,497,337 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,760,004 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YQ stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 51,311 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 353,443 shares during the same period.