Market cap of D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS] reaches 190.42M – now what?

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [NASDAQ: HEPS] closed the trading session at $0.61 on 06/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.5918, while the highest price level was $0.68. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Hepsiburada Announces Appointments of Independent Directors to its Board Committees.

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform, today announced the appointment of new members to its Audit Committee, Risk Committee and Corporate Governance Committee, who are appointed by a decision of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 390 paragraph 4 of Turkish Commercial Law.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -68.17 percent and weekly performance of -12.11 percent. The stock has been moved at -68.17 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -54.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -73.57 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 666.66K shares, HEPS reached to a volume of 8027483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HEPS shares is $4.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HEPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 04, 2021, representing the official price target for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HEPS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HEPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48.

HEPS stock trade performance evaluation

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.11. With this latest performance, HEPS shares dropped by -54.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.17% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HEPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.99 for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2609, while it was recorded at 0.6788 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6665 for the last 200 days.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HEPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. go to -13.40%.

D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [HEPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $31 million, or 21.20% of HEPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HEPS stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 16,159,295, which is approximately -14.866% of the company’s market cap and around 76.47% of the total institutional ownership; GENESIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLP, holding 9,556,188 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.81 million in HEPS stocks shares; and MUST ASSET MANAGEMENT INC., currently with $4.53 million in HEPS stock with ownership of nearly -6.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

22 institutional holders increased their position in D-Market Elektronik Hizmetler ve Ticaret A.S. [NASDAQ:HEPS] by around 5,830,721 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 8,885,505 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 37,049,301 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,765,527 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HEPS stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,268,610 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 1,360,717 shares during the same period.