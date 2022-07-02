Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] is -81.52% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: ENSC] traded at a high on 06/30/22, posting a 73.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.87. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Ensysce Biosciences Receives Notice of Award for 4th Year of Funding for Its Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR(TM)) Platform.

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (“Ensysce” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:ENSC) (OTC:ENSCW), a clinical-stage biotech company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety and performance focused on reducing abuse and overdose, today announced the Company has received a notice of award for the 4th year of funding of a multi-year grant from the National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) for its Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR™) Platform. The amount awarded is $2.8 million and the budget start date is July 1, 2022. This brings total funding from NIDA under this grant to $10.8 million. The funding will support the third part of the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the MPAR™ platform.

Lynn Kirkpatrick, CEO of Ensysce Biosciences, commented, “We are honored to receive the final year of the UH3DA047682 award titled ‘PF614 MPAR Abuse Deterrent opioid prodrug with overdose protection: Pre-Clinical Development and Phase 1 Clinical Trial’ allowing us the continued resources to bring PF614-MPARTM through early clinical development. The receipt of this funding validates our significant progress to date as we move towards realizing our goal of delivering superior pain relief options while also providing abuse and overdose protection for opioid products. Importantly, this is further confirmation of NIDA recognizing the importance and benefits of our TAAPTM and MPARTM technologies.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 31141155 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stands at 22.33% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.66%.

The market cap for ENSC stock reached $21.35 million, with 6.22 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.01M shares, ENSC reached a trading volume of 31141155 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has ENSC stock performed recently?

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.36. With this latest performance, ENSC shares gained by 54.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ENSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.01 for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6812, while it was recorded at 0.5632 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8674 for the last 200 days.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -562.71 and a Gross Margin at +100.00. Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -823.62.

Ensysce Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Insider trade positions for Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [ENSC]

There are presently around $5 million, or 14.50% of ENSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ENSC stocks are: HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 2,462,500, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 33.90% of the total institutional ownership; ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, holding 1,875,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.63 million in ENSC stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.25 million in ENSC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Ensysce Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:ENSC] by around 2,626,635 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 394,379 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 2,588,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,609,613 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ENSC stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,381,453 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 188,786 shares during the same period.