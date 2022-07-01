Yoshitsu Co. Ltd [TKLF] Revenue clocked in at $221.50 million, down -94.72% YTD: What’s Next?

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd [NASDAQ: TKLF] closed the trading session at $1.69 on 06/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.20, while the highest price level was $2.05. The company report on June 24, 2022 that Yoshitsu Co., Ltd Plans to Enter into Malaysia Market.

Yoshitsu Co., Ltd (“Yoshitsu” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, as well as other products in Japan, today announced its plan to enter the Malaysian market by opening several retail stores to provide high-quality products to customers in Malaysia. Establishing a business presence in Malaysia, a critical part of the Company’s global expansion strategy, represents the initial phase of the Company’s strategic efforts to penetrate the Southeast Asia market and increase the Company’s brand recognition and global footprint.

Yoshitsu plans to open its first retail store under the name, REIWATAKIYA, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia by the end of 2022, and to open another 4 stores by the end of 2023, with each of such stores expected to be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. The plan represents the first step the Company will be taking to build its business presence in the region. The Company anticipates a broader expansion of its operations into Southeast Asian countries, such as Thailand and Singapore in the future.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -94.72 percent and weekly performance of 38.52 percent. The stock has performed 15.75 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -31.58 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 234.05K shares, TKLF reached to a volume of 8961197 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for TKLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.27.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd [TKLF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.52.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TKLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.60 for Yoshitsu Co. Ltd [TKLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5273, while it was recorded at 1.3580 for the last single week of trading.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yoshitsu Co. Ltd [TKLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.81 and a Gross Margin at +18.04. Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.89, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.36.

Yoshitsu Co. Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Yoshitsu Co. Ltd [NASDAQ:TKLF] by around 144,200 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 144,200 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TKLF stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 144,200 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.