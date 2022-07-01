Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] stock Downgrade by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $18

Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ: XRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.65%. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Xerox Announces the Unexpected Passing of Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Visentin.

Steve Bandrowczak, Xerox’s President and Chief Operations Officer, appointed Interim CEO.

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s revered leader, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Visentin, unexpectedly passed away yesterday due to complications from an ongoing illness.

Over the last 12 months, XRX stock dropped by -36.78%. The one-year Xerox Holdings Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.19. The average equity rating for XRX stock is currently 3.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.29 billion, with 156.36 million shares outstanding and 144.71 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, XRX stock reached a trading volume of 3233948 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRX shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRX stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Xerox Holdings Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $23 to $20. The new note on the price target was released on January 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Xerox Holdings Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $17, while Cross Research analysts kept a Sell rating on XRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xerox Holdings Corporation is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRX in the course of the last twelve months was 4.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

XRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.65. With this latest performance, XRX shares dropped by -21.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.00 for Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.35, while it was recorded at 15.55 for the last single week of trading, and 19.76 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Xerox Holdings Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.96 and a Gross Margin at +32.14. Xerox Holdings Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.46.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.25.

Xerox Holdings Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

XRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Xerox Holdings Corporation go to 6.00%.

Xerox Holdings Corporation [XRX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,924 million, or 84.70% of XRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRX stocks are: ICAHN CARL C with ownership of 32,114,891, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,189,732 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $198.77 million in XRX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $183.92 million in XRX stock with ownership of nearly -7.428% of the company’s market capitalization.

144 institutional holders increased their position in Xerox Holdings Corporation [NASDAQ:XRX] by around 9,153,462 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 15,804,379 shares, while 66 investors held positions by with 102,722,475 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,680,316 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRX stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,013,293 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,843,582 shares during the same period.