why Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $24.45

Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE: ZYME] loss -3.28% or -0.18 points to close at $5.30 with a heavy trading volume of 5754222 shares. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Zymeworks Appoints Dr. Paul Moore as Chief Scientific Officer.

Dr. Moore will lead Zymeworks’ Early Research & Development Group responsible for advancing the Company’s next-generation of multispecific antibody programs and antibody drug conjugate (ADC) programs into clinical studies.

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE: ZYME), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation multifunctional biotherapeutics, today announced that it is strengthening its senior leadership team with the appointment of Paul Moore, Ph.D., as Chief Scientific Officer, reporting directly to the Chief Executive Officer. Dr. Moore brings more than 25 years of US-based experience in biologics drug discovery and development in biotechnology research. His career efforts have led to the discovery and development of a range of FDA-approved and clinical-stage biologics for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers and autoimmune conditions. Dr. Moore’s anticipated start date is July 18, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $5.39, the shares rose to $5.39 and dropped to $4.955, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZYME points out that the company has recorded -65.11% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -16.23% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, ZYME reached to a volume of 5754222 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZYME shares is $24.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZYME stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Zymeworks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Zymeworks Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zymeworks Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZYME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.19.

Trading performance analysis for ZYME stock

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.14. With this latest performance, ZYME shares dropped by -21.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZYME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.57 for Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.96, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME] shares currently have an operating margin of -808.22. Zymeworks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -794.01.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -64.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.68.

Zymeworks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZYME. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zymeworks Inc. go to 11.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zymeworks Inc. [ZYME]

There are presently around $274 million, or 89.20% of ZYME stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZYME stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 5,760,000, which is approximately 360.727% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; EVENTIDE ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,380,200 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $29.48 million in ZYME stocks shares; and PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, currently with $29.18 million in ZYME stock with ownership of nearly 44.724% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zymeworks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 84 institutional holders increased their position in Zymeworks Inc. [NYSE:ZYME] by around 21,914,153 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 14,123,081 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 13,976,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,014,177 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZYME stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,306,600 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 3,870,970 shares during the same period.