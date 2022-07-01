why Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.08

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE: SIX] loss -1.23% or -0.27 points to close at $21.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3951012 shares. The company report on June 27, 2022 that Six Flags Offers One Of A Kind Experience at July 4th Fest presented by Coca-Cola.

Festival Occurs at Six Flags Parks July 2-4.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation, the world’s largest regional theme park company and North America’s largest operator of water parks, in partnership with Coca-Cola, is excited to invite guests to this summer’s biggest party: the Coca-Cola July 4th Fest.

It opened the trading session at $21.43, the shares rose to $22.025 and dropped to $20.585, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SIX points out that the company has recorded -48.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -8.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SIX reached to a volume of 3951012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SIX shares is $47.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Rosenblatt raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $45 to $57, while Deutsche Bank kept a Buy rating on SIX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for SIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for SIX in the course of the last twelve months was 7.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for SIX stock

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.24. With this latest performance, SIX shares dropped by -26.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.81 for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.80, while it was recorded at 22.63 for the last single week of trading, and 38.86 for the last 200 days.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.60 and a Gross Margin at +40.72. Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.68.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Six Flags Entertainment Corporation go to 27.59%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [SIX]

There are presently around $1,703 million, or 93.60% of SIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SIX stocks are: H PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 8,925,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 8,157,265 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $179.22 million in SIX stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $143.46 million in SIX stock with ownership of nearly -0.92% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Six Flags Entertainment Corporation [NYSE:SIX] by around 12,876,464 shares. Additionally, 145 investors decreased positions by around 11,747,039 shares, while 58 investors held positions by with 52,896,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 77,519,549 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SIX stock had 69 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,292,774 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 4,929,645 shares during the same period.