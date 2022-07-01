why Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $5.00

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: AYTU] closed the trading session at $0.69 on 06/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.4907, while the highest price level was $0.747. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Aytu BioPharma Announces the Appointment of Vivian Liu to the Company’s Board of Directors.

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU), a pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Vivian Liu to the company’s board of directors, effective July 1, 2022. Ms. Liu will serve as an independent director and as a member of the Nominating & Corporate Governance Committee.

“I’m thrilled to welcome Vivian to Aytu’s board of directors as we continue to transform the company and focus on our key growth drivers of growing our commercial businesses and building a valuable therapeutics pipeline focused on complex and pediatric-onset rare diseases, said Josh Disbrow, Chief Executive Officer of Aytu BioPharma. “Vivian’s broad skill set and deep expertise across clinical and corporate development, along with her significant experience in building and leading emerging biotechnology companies, will serve the company very well. Her global business development knowledge will help us scale as we aim to deliver long-term value to shareholders. I sincerely appreciate Vivian joining our board at this important time in the company’s history.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -48.89 percent and weekly performance of 32.16 percent. The stock has been moved at -48.89 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 26.44 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -37.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, AYTU reached to a volume of 3031226 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AYTU shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AYTU stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for Aytu BioPharma Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Aytu BioPharma Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aytu BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AYTU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.71.

AYTU stock trade performance evaluation

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.16. With this latest performance, AYTU shares gained by 26.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -48.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AYTU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.53 for Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5606, while it was recorded at 0.5579 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4532 for the last 200 days.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Aytu BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Aytu BioPharma Inc. [AYTU]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 16.40% of AYTU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AYTU stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 2,379,936, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 765,469 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.53 million in AYTU stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.5 million in AYTU stock with ownership of nearly -23.429% of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in Aytu BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:AYTU] by around 2,533,633 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 776,280 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 2,269,791 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,579,704 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AYTU stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,380,592 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 295,032 shares during the same period.