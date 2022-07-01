Welbilt Inc. [WBT] is 0.17% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Welbilt Inc. [NYSE: WBT] loss -0.08% or -0.02 points to close at $23.81 with a heavy trading volume of 5642752 shares. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Welbilt KitchenConnect Launches the Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem for the Foodservice Industry.

Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE:WBT), a leading provider of commercial equipment and cloud device management for the foodservice industry, is proud to announce today the launch of the Largest Smart Restaurant Ecosystem. The ecosystem is powered by the biggest digital companies in the Internet of Things (IoT) space that will empower its homegrown cloud platform for connected restaurant equipment, KitchenConnect®.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220520005012/en/.

It opened the trading session at $23.83, the shares rose to $23.85 and dropped to $23.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WBT points out that the company has recorded 0.13% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -3.97% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, WBT reached to a volume of 5642752 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Welbilt Inc. [WBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WBT shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CL King have made an estimate for Welbilt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Welbilt Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Welbilt Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for WBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.76.

Trading performance analysis for WBT stock

Welbilt Inc. [WBT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.08. With this latest performance, WBT shares gained by 0.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.18 for Welbilt Inc. [WBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.60, while it was recorded at 23.84 for the last single week of trading, and 23.67 for the last 200 days.

Welbilt Inc. [WBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Welbilt Inc. [WBT] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.11 and a Gross Margin at +33.84. Welbilt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.18.

Welbilt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Welbilt Inc. [WBT]

There are presently around $3,085 million, or 92.80% of WBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WBT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,870,493, which is approximately 0.367% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 11,150,368 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $265.49 million in WBT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $210.24 million in WBT stock with ownership of nearly -0.665% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Welbilt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in Welbilt Inc. [NYSE:WBT] by around 15,278,177 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 10,923,718 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 103,367,255 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 129,569,150 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WBT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,393,327 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 3,994,636 shares during the same period.