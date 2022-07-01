Wedbush slashes price target on Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] – find out why.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ: FFIE] closed the trading session at $2.41 on 06/29/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $2.20, while the highest price level was $2.46. The company report on June 6, 2022 that Faraday Future to Speak at Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. (“FF”) (NASDAQ: FFIE), a California-based global shared intelligent electric mobility ecosystem company, today announced that it will participate in the Deutsche Bank Global Auto Industry Conference, which will be held in New York, NY on June 14-16, 2022.

FF will participate in a fireside chat on June 15, 2022 from 9:30am – 10:05am ET. After the fireside chat on June 15, 2022, FF will conduct meetings with institutional investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -54.70 percent and weekly performance of -0.82 percent. The stock has been moved at -51.31 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.45 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -57.72 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.19M shares, FFIE reached to a volume of 3378443 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FFIE shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FFIE stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on August 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. is set at 0.28 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.93.

FFIE stock trade performance evaluation

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.82. With this latest performance, FFIE shares dropped by -24.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FFIE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.52, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.94 for Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.76, while it was recorded at 2.37 for the last single week of trading, and 5.46 for the last 200 days.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -129.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -90.77.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [FFIE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $131 million, or 26.40% of FFIE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FFIE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 11,719,169, which is approximately 236.478% of the company’s market cap and around 62.76% of the total institutional ownership; ANATOLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, holding 6,000,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.44 million in FFIE stocks shares; and BFAM PARTNERS (CAYMAN) LTD, currently with $6.72 million in FFIE stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 55 institutional holders increased their position in Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc. [NASDAQ:FFIE] by around 11,330,980 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 2,420,085 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 44,608,253 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,359,318 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FFIE stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 574,493 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 426,234 shares during the same period.