Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]. What else is Wall St. saying

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] gained 5.78% or 1.5 points to close at $27.45 with a heavy trading volume of 5549277 shares. The company report on June 1, 2022 that ZTO Express to Hold Annual General Meeting on June 22, 2022.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and HKEX: 2057) (“ZTO” or the “Company”), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China, today announced that it will hold its annual general meeting of shareholders (“AGM”) on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. (local time), at Building One, No. 1685 Huazhi Road, Qingpu District, Shanghai, 201708, China.

No proposal will be submitted to shareholders for approval at the AGM. Instead, the AGM will serve as an open forum for shareholders and holders of the Company’s American depositary shares (“ADSs”) to discuss Company affairs with management.

It opened the trading session at $25.69, the shares rose to $27.645 and dropped to $25.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZTO points out that the company has recorded 3.64% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -40.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, ZTO reached to a volume of 5549277 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $35.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $31 to $36. The new note on the price target was released on November 18, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $44, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.67. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 18.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for ZTO stock

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.95. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.14 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.59, while it was recorded at 26.45 for the last single week of trading, and 28.10 for the last 200 days.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 21.88%.

An analysis of insider ownership at ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]

There are presently around $5,840 million, or 28.70% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 27,865,504, which is approximately -4.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.71% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,482,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $505.58 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $386.8 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

117 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 30,620,463 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 26,774,912 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 167,669,728 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,065,103 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,804,184 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,143,844 shares during the same period.