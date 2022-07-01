Wall Street Analyst Initiated Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ: MAR] loss -1.25% or -1.72 points to close at $136.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3375271 shares. The company report on June 22, 2022 that MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL SIGNS LANDMARK AGREEMENT WITH VINPEARL TO ADD EIGHT HOTELS IN VIETNAM.

Agreement is set to further strengthen Marriott International’s presence in Vietnam with the expected addition of more than 2,000 rooms to its existing portfolio.

Marriott International, Inc. today announced a strategic agreement with Vinpearl, Vietnam’s largest hospitality and leisure chain, to convert and develop close to 2,200 rooms across eight hotels in Vietnam – significantly expanding its portfolio of world-class hotels and resorts in the country. This collaboration expects to see the debut of the Autograph Collection Hotels brand in the country, while other planned openings span the following brands: Marriott Hotels, Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, and Four Points by Sheraton.

It opened the trading session at $135.12, the shares rose to $138.14 and dropped to $133.07, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MAR points out that the company has recorded -18.34% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -6.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, MAR reached to a volume of 3375271 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Marriott International Inc. [MAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAR shares is $179.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Marriott International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $156 to $182. The new note on the price target was released on February 16, 2022, representing the official price target for Marriott International Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $163 to $170, while Loop Capital kept a Hold rating on MAR stock. On February 16, 2022, analysts increased their price target for MAR shares from 192 to 208.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marriott International Inc. is set at 6.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 25.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAR in the course of the last twelve months was 31.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for MAR stock

Marriott International Inc. [MAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, MAR shares dropped by -20.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.40 for Marriott International Inc. [MAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.46, while it was recorded at 138.40 for the last single week of trading, and 161.96 for the last 200 days.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marriott International Inc. [MAR] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.85 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. Marriott International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.93.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 119.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.37.

Marriott International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Marriott International Inc. [MAR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marriott International Inc. go to 38.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Marriott International Inc. [MAR]

There are presently around $26,822 million, or 61.90% of MAR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,483,503, which is approximately 2.517% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,956,130 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.17 billion in MAR stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $2.01 billion in MAR stock with ownership of nearly 29.992% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marriott International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 538 institutional holders increased their position in Marriott International Inc. [NASDAQ:MAR] by around 18,064,259 shares. Additionally, 438 investors decreased positions by around 18,379,723 shares, while 241 investors held positions by with 160,765,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 197,209,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAR stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,074,614 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 1,411,822 shares during the same period.