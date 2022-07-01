VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] is 116.20% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE: EGY] loss -7.71% on the last trading session, reaching $6.94 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2022 that VAALCO Energy to Participate in 8th Annual Roth London Conference June 22nd.

VAALCO Energy Inc. (NYSE: EGY; LSE: EGY) (“VAALCO” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company is scheduled to participate in the 8th Annual Roth London Conference to be held in London, United Kingdom on June 21-23, 2022. George Maxwell, Chief Executive Officer and Ron Bain, Chief Financial Officer, will host in-person one-on-one meetings with investors during the Conference on June 22. Institutions interested in meeting with management while at the 8th Annual Roth London Conference should contact corporateaccess@roth.com to coordinate a meeting time.

George Maxwell, VAALCO’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We look forward to participating in Roth’s London investor conference as we continue to build our presence in Europe and in particular the United Kingdom. We continue to accretively grow VAALCO and we welcome one-on-one meetings with our institutional investor community. VAALCO is poised for continued success in this strong commodity price environment, with no debt and strong free cash flow generation and we remain firmly focused on maximizing shareholder returns.”.

VAALCO Energy Inc. represents 58.70 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $383.92 million with the latest information. EGY stock price has been found in the range of $6.92 to $7.54.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, EGY reached a trading volume of 3122925 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for VAALCO Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for VAALCO Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on EGY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VAALCO Energy Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for EGY in the course of the last twelve months was 53.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.36. With this latest performance, EGY shares dropped by -9.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 107.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.19, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.23 for VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.13, while it was recorded at 7.49 for the last single week of trading, and 5.06 for the last 200 days.

VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY] shares currently have an operating margin of +39.73 and a Gross Margin at +47.81. VAALCO Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 78.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 39.87.

VAALCO Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

An analysis of insider ownership at VAALCO Energy Inc. [EGY]

There are presently around $191 million, or 43.90% of EGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGY stocks are: WILEN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT CORP. with ownership of 3,131,898, which is approximately -0.636% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,435,219 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.31 million in EGY stocks shares; and TIETON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $16.85 million in EGY stock with ownership of nearly -32.401% of the company’s market capitalization.

76 institutional holders increased their position in VAALCO Energy Inc. [NYSE:EGY] by around 6,202,876 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 4,116,766 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 15,076,871 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 25,396,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGY stock had 42 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,671,334 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 357,773 shares during the same period.