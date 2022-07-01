UBS slashes price target on XP Inc. [XP] – find out why.

XP Inc. [NASDAQ: XP] slipped around -0.33 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $17.96 at the close of the session, down -1.80%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that XP Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement With Itaú.

XP Inc. (Nasdaq: XP), announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement with Itaú Unibanco. Under this agreement, XP will purchase 1,056,308 outstanding Class B common shares from Itaú Unibanco, equivalent to approximately U$24 million, or U$22.65 per share – the same price for which Itaú Unibanco sold 6,783,939 Class A shares on June 7th, 2022. XP should utilize its existing cash to fund this share repurchase and the shares should be held in treasury. This transaction is not part of the Share Repurchase Program announced by XP on May 11th, 2022.

XP Inc. stock is now -37.51% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XP Stock saw the intraday high of $18.50 and lowest of $17.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 53.08, which means current price is +3.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.54M shares, XP reached a trading volume of 3601647 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about XP Inc. [XP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XP shares is $37.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for XP Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $31 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2022, representing the official price target for XP Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on XP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for XP Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for XP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has XP stock performed recently?

XP Inc. [XP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.80. With this latest performance, XP shares dropped by -20.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -35.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -58.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.41 for XP Inc. [XP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.41, while it was recorded at 18.90 for the last single week of trading, and 29.87 for the last 200 days.

XP Inc. [XP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and XP Inc. [XP] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.78 and a Gross Margin at +70.67. XP Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.75.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.06.

Earnings analysis for XP Inc. [XP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for XP Inc. go to 18.40%.

Insider trade positions for XP Inc. [XP]

There are presently around $5,093 million, or 69.50% of XP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XP stocks are: GENERAL ATLANTIC, L.P. with ownership of 50,537,650, which is approximately 3.417% of the company’s market cap and around 70.58% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 26,403,989 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $482.93 million in XP stocks shares; and HARDING LOEVNER LP, currently with $304.32 million in XP stock with ownership of nearly 7.978% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in XP Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 148 institutional holders increased their position in XP Inc. [NASDAQ:XP] by around 61,135,158 shares. Additionally, 114 investors decreased positions by around 36,995,660 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 180,318,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 278,448,857 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XP stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,730,559 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 6,441,399 shares during the same period.