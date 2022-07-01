UBS Group AG [UBS] moved down -0.92: Why It’s Important

UBS Group AG [NYSE: UBS] price plunged by -0.92 percent to reach at -$0.15. The company report on June 24, 2022 that UBS Private Wealth Management hires $500 million financial advisor team in Washington, D.C.

UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Private Wealth Advisors Mikail Qazi and Timothy Martin have joined the firm in Washington, D.C. The team manages approximately $500 million in client assets for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals and families. Mikail and Timothy join the UBS Northeast Private Wealth market, managed by Julie Fox, and report to Branch Manager Brendan Graham.

“Mikail and Timothy have decades of industry experience and a deep commitment to helping their clients meet their financial goals and objectives,” said Julie Fox, Northeast Market Head at UBS Private Wealth Management. “We are thrilled to welcome them to UBS and are confident their expertise will help us continue to grow our business in this important market.”.

A sum of 3600929 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.02M shares. UBS Group AG shares reached a high of $16.30 and dropped to a low of $15.85 until finishing in the latest session at $16.22.

The one-year UBS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.61. The average equity rating for UBS stock is currently 1.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UBS Group AG [UBS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UBS shares is $18.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UBS stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for UBS Group AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 31, 2022, representing the official price target for UBS Group AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UBS Group AG is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for UBS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 189.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for UBS in the course of the last twelve months was 0.99.

UBS Stock Performance Analysis:

UBS Group AG [UBS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, UBS shares dropped by -14.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UBS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for UBS Group AG [UBS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.31, while it was recorded at 16.56 for the last single week of trading, and 17.89 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UBS Group AG Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UBS Group AG [UBS] shares currently have an operating margin of +29.40. UBS Group AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.58.

Return on Total Capital for UBS is now 3.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.65, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UBS Group AG [UBS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 391.14. Additionally, UBS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 310.97, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UBS Group AG [UBS] managed to generate an average of $95,506 per employee.

UBS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for UBS Group AG go to 15.30%.

UBS Group AG [UBS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,440 million, or 59.78% of UBS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UBS stocks are: NORGES BANK with ownership of 164,210,045, which is approximately 5.132% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; DODGE & COX, holding 145,244,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.38 billion in UBS stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $2.35 billion in UBS stock with ownership of nearly 4.752% of the company’s market capitalization.

176 institutional holders increased their position in UBS Group AG [NYSE:UBS] by around 141,178,507 shares. Additionally, 181 investors decreased positions by around 143,877,282 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 1,085,770,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,370,826,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UBS stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 22,630,726 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 35,300,806 shares during the same period.