Truist lifts Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ: SHLS] slipped around -1.98 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $15.12 at the close of the session, down -11.58%. The company report on June 7, 2022 that Shoals Technologies Group Applauds President Biden’s Executive Action to Spur U.S. Solar Manufacturing.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (“Shoals” or “the Company”) (Nasdaq: SHLS), a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for solar, storage, and electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure, today issued the following statement from Jason Whitaker, President & Chief Executive Officer, applauding President Biden’s Executive Action to spur U.S. solar manufacturing and decision to declare a 24-month tariff exemption for imported solar panels.

“As the leading manufacturer of electrical balance of systems components (“EBOS”) in the United States for the solar industry, we applaud President Biden’s Executive Action invoking the Defense Production Act to spur domestic manufacturing, strengthen our power grids, and accelerate job creation while also granting a 24-month tariff exemption bridge.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock is now -37.78% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SHLS Stock saw the intraday high of $16.36 and lowest of $14.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 37.61, which means current price is +57.83% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, SHLS reached a trading volume of 3915449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHLS shares is $23.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHLS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Northland Capital raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $16, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on SHLS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. is set at 1.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 216.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

How has SHLS stock performed recently?

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.92. With this latest performance, SHLS shares dropped by -4.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.04 for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.72, while it was recorded at 17.39 for the last single week of trading, and 21.07 for the last 200 days.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.07 and a Gross Margin at +34.67. Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.10.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Earnings analysis for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHLS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. go to 70.91%.

Insider trade positions for Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [SHLS]

There are presently around $1,930 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SHLS stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,977,093, which is approximately -4.534% of the company’s market cap and around 1.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 12,732,109 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $217.72 million in SHLS stocks shares; and INVESCO LTD., currently with $120.79 million in SHLS stock with ownership of nearly 0.787% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Shoals Technologies Group Inc. [NASDAQ:SHLS] by around 24,124,298 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 23,435,455 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 65,315,989 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 112,875,742 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SHLS stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,590,189 shares, while 30 institutional investors sold positions of 2,434,956 shares during the same period.