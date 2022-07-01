Scotiabank slashes price target on Enerplus Corporation [ERF] – find out why.

Enerplus Corporation [NYSE: ERF] traded at a low on 06/30/22, posting a -4.55 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $13.23. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Enerplus Releases its 2022 ESG Report.

Enerplus Corporation (“Enerplus” or the “Company”) (TSX: ERF) (NYSE: ERF) today announced the release of its 2022 ESG report, which provides an update on its environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) initiatives. Enerplus continues to prioritize ESG focus areas that have the greatest financial impact, or which are operationally important to the organization in reducing risk, enhancing long-term business resilience and profitability, and supporting access to capital. Enerplus’ board of directors continues to be actively engaged in the Company’s approach to managing ESG issues under a governance framework that provides clear oversight and accountability. The 2022 ESG report is available on Enerplus’ website at www.enerplus.com.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3148194 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Enerplus Corporation stands at 6.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.31%.

The market cap for ERF stock reached $3.07 billion, with 242.79 million shares outstanding and 239.67 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, ERF reached a trading volume of 3148194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ERF shares is $16.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ERF stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Scotiabank have made an estimate for Enerplus Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Enerplus Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Enerplus Corporation is set at 1.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for ERF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.67. With this latest performance, ERF shares dropped by -10.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ERF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.94, while it was recorded at 13.69 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Enerplus Corporation [ERF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Enerplus Corporation [ERF] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.41 and a Gross Margin at +46.44. Enerplus Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 45.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.56.

Enerplus Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings analysis for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ERF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Enerplus Corporation go to 28.22%.

Insider trade positions for Enerplus Corporation [ERF]

There are presently around $1,600 million, or 28.30% of ERF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ERF stocks are: KGH LTD with ownership of 12,340,077, which is approximately -5.403% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; NINEPOINT PARTNERS LP, holding 9,500,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $125.69 million in ERF stocks shares; and ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C., currently with $120.99 million in ERF stock with ownership of nearly -1.029% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Enerplus Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Enerplus Corporation [NYSE:ERF] by around 14,323,214 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 22,564,489 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 84,053,737 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 120,941,440 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ERF stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,107,097 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 947,918 shares during the same period.