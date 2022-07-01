Sanofi [SNY] is 0.39% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Sanofi [NASDAQ: SNY] loss -5.01% or -2.64 points to close at $50.03 with a heavy trading volume of 6811661 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Press Release: Nexviadyme® (avalglucosidase alfa) approved by European Commission as a potential new standard of care for the treatment of Pompe Disease.

Approved for the treatment of the full spectrum of both late-onset Pompe disease and infantile-onset Pompe disease.

It opened the trading session at $50.20, the shares rose to $50.65 and dropped to $49.81, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SNY points out that the company has recorded -0.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.18% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.35M shares, SNY reached to a volume of 6811661 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sanofi [SNY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNY shares is $70.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNY stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Sanofi shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on September 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Sanofi stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sanofi is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.44.

Trading performance analysis for SNY stock

Sanofi [SNY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.77. With this latest performance, SNY shares dropped by -6.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.34 for Sanofi [SNY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.62, while it was recorded at 52.17 for the last single week of trading, and 51.18 for the last 200 days.

Sanofi [SNY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Sanofi’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Sanofi [SNY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sanofi go to 10.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sanofi [SNY]

There are presently around $13,263 million, or 10.20% of SNY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNY stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 92,006,724, which is approximately -1.494% of the company’s market cap and around 16.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 18,480,895 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $973.39 million in SNY stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $944.52 million in SNY stock with ownership of nearly -0.272% of the company’s market capitalization.

305 institutional holders increased their position in Sanofi [NASDAQ:SNY] by around 17,131,050 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 9,588,395 shares, while 139 investors held positions by with 225,092,934 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 251,812,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,226,093 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 3,150,483 shares during the same period.