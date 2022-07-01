ROTH Capital slashes price target on Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] – find out why.

Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ: CLXT] closed the trading session at $0.24 on 06/30/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.225, while the highest price level was $0.2799. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Calyxt to Present at Upcoming Conferences.

Calyxt, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLXT), a plant-based synthetic biology company, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference Date: May 25, 2022Time: 11:30 am ETWebcast: https://journey.ct.events/view/dd5ae7e1-6b52-430b-b9d8-504d330d80ad.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -88.66 percent and weekly performance of -24.67 percent. The stock has been moved at -88.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.05 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.48M shares, CLXT reached to a volume of 4559564 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLXT shares is $4.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Calyxt Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 02, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Calyxt Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on CLXT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Calyxt Inc. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67.

CLXT stock trade performance evaluation

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.67. With this latest performance, CLXT shares dropped by -25.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -88.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.86 for Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3477, while it was recorded at 0.2820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.7355 for the last 200 days.

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Calyxt Inc. [CLXT] shares currently have an operating margin of -102.09 and a Gross Margin at +0.89. Calyxt Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -112.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -114.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -58.10.

Calyxt Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Calyxt Inc. [CLXT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3 million, or 20.40% of CLXT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLXT stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 2,609,480, which is approximately -7.185% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC, holding 2,283,220 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.64 million in CLXT stocks shares; and UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., currently with $0.34 million in CLXT stock with ownership of nearly 1.028% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Calyxt Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 12 institutional holders increased their position in Calyxt Inc. [NASDAQ:CLXT] by around 2,398,982 shares. Additionally, 25 investors decreased positions by around 1,629,066 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 6,630,881 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 10,658,929 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLXT stock had 4 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,298,872 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 172,197 shares during the same period.