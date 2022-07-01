Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Revenue clocked in at $16.30 million, down -55.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] gained 11.34% or 0.04 points to close at $0.44 with a heavy trading volume of 20039807 shares. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Remark Holdings Adjourns Annual Shareholder Meeting Until July 5, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, today announced the adjournment of its annual shareholder meeting until Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET, to provide additional time to solicit votes to reach a quorum and conduct business.

It opened the trading session at $0.50, the shares rose to $0.5008 and dropped to $0.405, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MARK points out that the company has recorded -53.56% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -15.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.15M shares, MARK reached to a volume of 20039807 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for MARK stock

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.11. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -8.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -53.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.90 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4944, while it was recorded at 0.4174 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9101 for the last 200 days.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -86.99 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +171.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 250.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 63.29.

Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]

There are presently around $6 million, or 13.50% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 4,237,290, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 11.34% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,710,903 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 million in MARK stocks shares; and CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., currently with $1.0 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly 17.063% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 743,439 shares. Additionally, 31 investors decreased positions by around 2,839,639 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 10,515,406 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 14,098,484 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 122,691 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,004,498 shares during the same period.