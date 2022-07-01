Realty Income Corporation [O] Is Currently -1.59 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Realty Income Corporation [NYSE: O] slipped around -1.1 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $68.26 at the close of the session, down -1.59%. The company report on June 14, 2022 that 116th Common Stock Monthly Dividend Increase Declared by Realty Income.

Realty Income Corporation (Realty Income, NYSE: O), The Monthly Dividend Company®, today announced its Board of Directors has declared an increase in the company’s common stock monthly cash dividend to $0.2475 per share from $0.247 per share. The dividend is payable on July 15, 2022, to stockholders of record as of July 1, 2022. This is the 116th dividend increase since Realty Income’s listing on the NYSE in 1994. The ex-dividend date for July’s dividend is June 30, 2022. The new monthly dividend represents an annualized dividend amount of $2.97 per share as compared to the current annualized dividend amount of $2.964 per share.

“Realty Income is resolute in our commitment to pay stockholders a monthly dividend that increases over time,” said Sumit Roy, President and Chief Executive Officer of Realty Income. “I’m pleased that our Board of Directors has determined that Realty Income can increase the amount of the dividend this month. This will be the 624th consecutive monthly dividend payment made throughout our 53-year operating history.”.

Realty Income Corporation stock is now -4.65% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. O Stock saw the intraday high of $68.97 and lowest of $67.955 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 75.40, which means current price is +9.59% above from all time high which was touched on 04/21/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.05M shares, O reached a trading volume of 3762665 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Realty Income Corporation [O]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for O shares is $75.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on O stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Realty Income Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 23, 2022, representing the official price target for Realty Income Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Realty Income Corporation is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for O stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26. Price to Free Cash Flow for O in the course of the last twelve months was 210.39.

How has O stock performed recently?

Realty Income Corporation [O] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, O shares gained by 0.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.62% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for O stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for Realty Income Corporation [O]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 67.92, while it was recorded at 69.08 for the last single week of trading, and 68.73 for the last 200 days.

Realty Income Corporation [O]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Realty Income Corporation [O] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.23 and a Gross Margin at +50.53. Realty Income Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.13.

Earnings analysis for Realty Income Corporation [O]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for O. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Realty Income Corporation go to 14.10%.

Insider trade positions for Realty Income Corporation [O]

There are presently around $31,797 million, or 78.80% of O stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of O stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 92,842,978, which is approximately 3.915% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,378,865 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.64 billion in O stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.1 billion in O stock with ownership of nearly 8.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Realty Income Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 607 institutional holders increased their position in Realty Income Corporation [NYSE:O] by around 30,391,296 shares. Additionally, 410 investors decreased positions by around 22,360,917 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 413,062,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 465,814,543 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. O stock had 100 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,586,919 shares, while 105 institutional investors sold positions of 3,433,751 shares during the same period.