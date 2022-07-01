Raymond James lifts Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: ULCC] plunged by -$0.14 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $9.64 during the day while it closed the day at $9.37. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Setting the Record Straight on JetBlue’s Antitrust Arguments.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -5.26% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ULCC stock has declined by -18.24% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -31.51% and lost -30.95% year-on date.

The market cap for ULCC stock reached $1.91 billion, with 217.26 million shares outstanding and 214.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.98M shares, ULCC reached a trading volume of 5011092 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ULCC shares is $17.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ULCC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on February 15, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $19 to $18, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on ULCC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. is set at 0.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for ULCC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.56. Price to Free Cash Flow for ULCC in the course of the last twelve months was 28.13 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

ULCC stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.26. With this latest performance, ULCC shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ULCC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.85, while it was recorded at 9.64 for the last single week of trading, and 12.85 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.43 and a Gross Margin at -17.14. Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.95.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [ULCC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,111 million, or 98.38% of ULCC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ULCC stocks are: INDIGO PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 178,834,034, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,092,323 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $38.34 million in ULCC stocks shares; and ANCIENT ART, L.P., currently with $38.04 million in ULCC stock with ownership of nearly 59.393% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 88 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Group Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:ULCC] by around 18,881,709 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 10,118,656 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 196,257,223 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 225,257,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ULCC stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,391,663 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 2,343,641 shares during the same period.