Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] moved down -5.41: Why It’s Important

Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE: QUOT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -5.41% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -26.67%. The company report on June 8, 2022 that DPAA Announces Digital Out-of-Home Excellence (DOOH-E) Awards Powered by Quotient.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Nominations now open for first ever out-of-home people’s choice award, deadline to submit June 30.

DPAA, the global trade marketing association, driving the growth and digitization of out-of-home media today and its growing role in the omnichannel mix, announced today nominations are now open for the first annual DOOH-E Awards (pronounced Dewey) powered by Quotient, the leading digital media and promotions technology company that provides a trusted DOOH DSP for brands and agencies. The Digital Out-of-Home Excellence awards – DOOH-E recognizes top performers in digital out-of-home (DOOH) media by showcasing the best campaigns that integrate ad-tech, targeting and dynamic creative approaches as a vital part of the omnichannel ecosystem. More information on the awards and submission forms can be found here.

Over the last 12 months, QUOT stock dropped by -72.53%. The one-year Quotient Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 57.57. The average equity rating for QUOT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $289.55 million, with 94.92 million shares outstanding and 87.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.06M shares, QUOT stock reached a trading volume of 3164434 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUOT shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUOT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA/Merrill have made an estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2019, representing the official price target for Quotient Technology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Dougherty & Company analysts kept a Buy rating on QUOT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Technology Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08.

QUOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.67. With this latest performance, QUOT shares dropped by -28.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -58.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -72.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.51 for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.37, while it was recorded at 3.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.09 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quotient Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Quotient Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

QUOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quotient Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $243 million, or 86.70% of QUOT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QUOT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 8,563,707, which is approximately 6.237% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; TRIGRAN INVESTMENTS, INC., holding 7,347,371 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.82 million in QUOT stocks shares; and ENGAGED CAPITAL LLC, currently with $18.14 million in QUOT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

74 institutional holders increased their position in Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE:QUOT] by around 14,090,068 shares. Additionally, 70 investors decreased positions by around 8,522,678 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 59,294,466 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 81,907,212 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QUOT stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,595,009 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 5,007,847 shares during the same period.