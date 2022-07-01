Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] fell -95.90% so far this year. What now?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE: QNGY] jumped around 0.02 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.41 at the close of the session, up 3.93%. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Quanergy Welcomes Lori Sundberg as Chief Human Resources Officer.

HR Veteran to Shape Culture, Increase Hiring Productivity, Manage Compensation Programs and More.

Quanergy Systems, Inc., (NYSE:QNGY) a leading provider of LiDAR sensors and smart 3D solutions, announced today that Lori Sundberg has joined the company in the role of Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

Quanergy Systems Inc. stock is now -95.90% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. QNGY Stock saw the intraday high of $0.41 and lowest of $0.362 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 10.10, which means current price is +13.89% above from all time high which was touched on 01/25/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.72M shares, QNGY reached a trading volume of 3573538 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quanergy Systems Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for QNGY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.45.

How has QNGY stock performed recently?

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.49. With this latest performance, QNGY shares dropped by -18.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -95.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QNGY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.70 for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9625, while it was recorded at 0.4199 for the last single week of trading, and 5.8845 for the last 200 days.

Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.27.

Quanergy Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Insider trade positions for Quanergy Systems Inc. [QNGY]

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.90% of QNGY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QNGY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 675,700, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.80% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE NORTH AMERICA L.P., holding 507,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in QNGY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.17 million in QNGY stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

26 institutional holders increased their position in Quanergy Systems Inc. [NYSE:QNGY] by around 1,870,138 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 24,464,872 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 23,474,569 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,860,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QNGY stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,855,423 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 20,110,277 shares during the same period.