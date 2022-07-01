Prologis Inc. [PLD] is -30.12% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Prologis Inc. [NYSE: PLD] loss -0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $117.65 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2022 that Prologis to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Results July 18.

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE: PLD), the global leader in logistics real estate, will host a webcast and conference call with senior management to discuss second quarter results, current market conditions and future outlook on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. PT/12:00 p.m. ET.

To access a live broadcast of the call, please dial +1 (877) 897-2615 (toll-free from the United States and Canada) or +1 (201) 689-8514 (from all other countries). A live webcast can be accessed from the Investor Relations section of www.prologis.com.

Prologis Inc. represents 740.37 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $84.00 billion with the latest information. PLD stock price has been found in the range of $115.35 to $119.155.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.75M shares, PLD reached a trading volume of 4520767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Prologis Inc. [PLD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLD shares is $172.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLD stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Prologis Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Prologis Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $133, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PLD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Prologis Inc. is set at 4.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLD in the course of the last twelve months was 98.28.

Trading performance analysis for PLD stock

Prologis Inc. [PLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.50. With this latest performance, PLD shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.15 for Prologis Inc. [PLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 131.53, while it was recorded at 119.54 for the last single week of trading, and 145.65 for the last 200 days.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Prologis Inc. [PLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.54 and a Gross Margin at +42.99. Prologis Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +61.77.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.13.

Prologis Inc. [PLD]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Prologis Inc. go to -6.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Prologis Inc. [PLD]

There are presently around $81,674 million, or 97.10% of PLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,672,838, which is approximately 1.893% of the company’s market cap and around 0.34% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 73,174,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.61 billion in PLD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.08 billion in PLD stock with ownership of nearly 10.376% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Prologis Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 628 institutional holders increased their position in Prologis Inc. [NYSE:PLD] by around 29,186,096 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 27,706,940 shares, while 174 investors held positions by with 637,319,510 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 694,212,546 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLD stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,622,725 shares, while 112 institutional investors sold positions of 3,229,477 shares during the same period.