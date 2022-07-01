Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell -12.82% so far this year. What now?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] slipped around -0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.04 at the close of the session, down -1.30%. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Baby Jogger® Announces New, Compact 4-Wheel Modular Stroller, City Sights™.

As the Most Compact-Folding 4-Wheel Modular Stroller, the Baby Jogger® City Sights™ Stroller is Ready for Wherever the Day Takes You.

Baby Jogger® debuts the most compact-folding 4-wheel modular stroller on the market – The City Sights™ Stroller. Joining its fleet of strollers that offer parents modern design, versatility, and all-terrain performance, The City Sights™ features a reversible seat, all-terrain wheels and suspension, and a one-hand, compact fold that collapses the stroller for instant storage.

Newell Brands Inc. stock is now -12.82% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. NWL Stock saw the intraday high of $19.595 and lowest of $18.76 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 27.82, which means current price is +9.43% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.62M shares, NWL reached a trading volume of 4275238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $27.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on March 30, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on November 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $26, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86.

How has NWL stock performed recently?

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -11.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.26 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.04, while it was recorded at 19.49 for the last single week of trading, and 22.42 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 4.26%.

Insider trade positions for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $7,299 million, or 94.10% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 54,045,290, which is approximately 4.081% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,445,148 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $838.06 million in NWL stocks shares; and PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $699.29 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 27.904% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 291 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 27,678,491 shares. Additionally, 250 investors decreased positions by around 29,627,465 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 321,070,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,376,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,700,323 shares, while 59 institutional investors sold positions of 876,678 shares during the same period.