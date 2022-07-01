MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] Stock trading around $5.49 per share: What’s Next?

MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE: MPLN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.66% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -7.89%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that MultiPlan Invests in a Leading Data Management and Interoperability Platform.

MultiPlan Corporation (NYSE:MPLN), a leading provider of data analytics and technology-enabled cost management and payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced it is making a $15 million investment in Abacus Insights, a leading data management and interoperability platform that enables health plans and their providers to create a more personalized healthcare experience for consumers.

“As a proven data and analytics leader in the healthcare industry, MultiPlan is pleased to make a financial investment in Abacus Insights,” said Dale White, MultiPlan President and CEO. “Abacus Insights is a mission-driven company committed to solving complex healthcare data problems that will ultimately benefit healthcare payors, their members and the providers that serve them. We will continue to seek opportunities with new and innovative solutions like Abacus Insights as we pursue our mission of affordability, efficiency and fairness to the US healthcare system.”.

Over the last 12 months, MPLN stock dropped by -42.33%. The one-year MultiPlan Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.89. The average equity rating for MPLN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $3.57 billion, with 638.50 million shares outstanding and 595.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, MPLN stock reached a trading volume of 3681788 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $7.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for MultiPlan Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Barclays analysts kept a Equal Weight rating on MPLN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corporation is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.58 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

MPLN Stock Performance Analysis:

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.89. With this latest performance, MPLN shares gained by 9.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.65 for MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.99, while it was recorded at 5.81 for the last single week of trading, and 4.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MultiPlan Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +36.26 and a Gross Margin at +48.07. MultiPlan Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.23.

MultiPlan Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

MultiPlan Corporation [MPLN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,150 million, or 95.00% of MPLN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: H&F CORPORATE INVESTORS VIII, LTD. with ownership of 215,514,491, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.50% of the total institutional ownership; PUBLIC INVESTMENT FUND, holding 51,250,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.05 million in MPLN stocks shares; and LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P., currently with $216.86 million in MPLN stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MultiPlan Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in MultiPlan Corporation [NYSE:MPLN] by around 30,319,067 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 23,396,225 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 504,828,260 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 558,543,552 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MPLN stock had 25 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,753,928 shares, while 31 institutional investors sold positions of 10,094,800 shares during the same period.