Match Group Inc. [MTCH] Stock trading around $69.69 per share: What’s Next?

Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ: MTCH] plunged by -$1.4 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $70.98 during the day while it closed the day at $69.69. The company report on June 21, 2022 that Veteran Tech Industry CMO Christina Kozloff Joins Plenty of Fish.

Plenty of Fish today announced it has named technology industry veteran Christina Kozloff as its chief marketing officer (CMO). An exceptionally experienced consumer marketer and leader, Christina has led teams and programs at Expedia, Microsoft, and Zillow. Most recently, she has been credited with turning around the legacy language brand Rosetta Stone. In her new position at Plenty of Fish, Christina will oversee brand, performance marketing, and public relations for one of the largest global online dating companies.

With a strong background in performance and brand marketing, Christina brings a holistic approach that has driven measurable business results. At Rosetta Stone, she is credited with growing revenue by over 50% solely through marketing. Her 60-person global team included experts in performance marketing, brand strategy, creative services, research, marketing analytics, web development, and communications.

Match Group Inc. stock has also loss -5.12% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MTCH stock has declined by -37.06% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.39% and lost -47.30% year-on date.

The market cap for MTCH stock reached $18.63 billion, with 284.46 million shares outstanding and 277.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, MTCH reached a trading volume of 3098069 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTCH shares is $118.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTCH stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Match Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Loop Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 11, 2022, representing the official price target for Match Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $135, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Buy rating on MTCH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Match Group Inc. is set at 4.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTCH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTCH in the course of the last twelve months was 19.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Match Group Inc. [MTCH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.12. With this latest performance, MTCH shares dropped by -11.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -56.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTCH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Match Group Inc. [MTCH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.53, while it was recorded at 73.55 for the last single week of trading, and 115.12 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Match Group Inc. [MTCH] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.55 and a Gross Margin at +69.52. Match Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.29.

Match Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTCH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Match Group Inc. go to 16.55%.

There are presently around $19,148 million, or 99.80% of MTCH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTCH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 29,160,856, which is approximately 1.746% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 27,564,956 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.92 billion in MTCH stocks shares; and EDGEWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $1.17 billion in MTCH stock with ownership of nearly 1.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Match Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 397 institutional holders increased their position in Match Group Inc. [NASDAQ:MTCH] by around 26,031,356 shares. Additionally, 358 investors decreased positions by around 25,777,980 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 222,954,552 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 274,763,888 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTCH stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,489,714 shares, while 118 institutional investors sold positions of 7,493,364 shares during the same period.