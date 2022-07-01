Market cap of Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [RPID] reaches 173.94M – now what?

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ: RPID] price surged by 35.22 percent to reach at $1.12. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Rapid Micro Biosystems Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited, Non-Binding Proposal from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management.

Shareholders Do Not Need to Take Action at This Time.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (Nasdaq: RPID), an innovative life sciences technology company providing mission critical automation solutions to facilitate the efficient manufacturing and fast, safe release of healthcare products, today confirmed that it has received an unsolicited, non-binding proposal from Kennedy Lewis Investment Management LLC to acquire all of the outstanding shares of the Company for $5.00 per share in cash.

A sum of 7353402 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 191.35K shares. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. shares reached a high of $4.69 and dropped to a low of $4.15 until finishing in the latest session at $4.30.

The one-year RPID stock forecast points to a potential upside of 72.26. The average equity rating for RPID stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [RPID]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RPID shares is $15.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RPID stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RPID stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.88, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.01.

RPID Stock Performance Analysis:

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [RPID] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.31. With this latest performance, RPID shares dropped by -14.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -56.21% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RPID stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.12 for Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [RPID]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.31, while it was recorded at 3.46 for the last single week of trading, and 9.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [RPID] shares currently have an operating margin of -203.31 and a Gross Margin at -33.32. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -316.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -47.26.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.40 and a Current Ratio set at 12.60.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [RPID] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $115 million, or 90.00% of RPID stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RPID stocks are: BAIN CAPITAL LIFE SCIENCES INVESTORS, LLC with ownership of 8,434,560, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 3,447,186 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.82 million in RPID stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $11.37 million in RPID stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. [NASDAQ:RPID] by around 6,394,130 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 1,102,588 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 19,231,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 26,727,744 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RPID stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,004,129 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 499,971 shares during the same period.