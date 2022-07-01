Market cap of Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] reaches 1.75B – now what?

Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE: GNW] price surged by 0.28 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on May 20, 2022 that Genworth Financial Announces Results of Annual Meeting.

Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) announced the election of all nine director nominees at its 2022 annual meeting of stockholders yesterday. The board members re-elected were G. Kent Conrad, Karen E. Dyson, Jill R. Goodman, Melina E. Higgins, Thomas J. McInerney, Howard D. Mills III, Robert P. Restrepo Jr., Elaine A. Sarsynski, and Ramsey D. Smith.

At the annual meeting, stockholders also approved the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation. In addition, stockholders ratified the selection of KPMG LLP as Genworth’s independent registered public accounting firm for 2022.

A sum of 3004981 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.53M shares. Genworth Financial Inc. shares reached a high of $3.60 and dropped to a low of $3.45 until finishing in the latest session at $3.53.

The one-year GNW stock forecast points to a potential upside of 21.56.

Guru’s Opinion on Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]:

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Genworth Financial Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2016. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point dropped their target price from $5.50 to $5.25. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2016, representing the official price target for Genworth Financial Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $7.50 to $5.50, while Compass Point kept a Buy rating on GNW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genworth Financial Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GNW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for GNW in the course of the last twelve months was 2.95.

GNW Stock Performance Analysis:

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, GNW shares dropped by -12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.25 for Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.58 for the last single week of trading, and 3.98 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Genworth Financial Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.56. Genworth Financial Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.20.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.01.

GNW Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GNW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Genworth Financial Inc. go to 5.00%.

Genworth Financial Inc. [GNW] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,317 million, or 76.50% of GNW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GNW stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 74,167,167, which is approximately 1.686% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 56,637,689 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $199.93 million in GNW stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $72.93 million in GNW stock with ownership of nearly 6.561% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Genworth Financial Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Genworth Financial Inc. [NYSE:GNW] by around 40,718,879 shares. Additionally, 104 investors decreased positions by around 29,424,351 shares, while 70 investors held positions by with 303,050,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 373,193,630 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GNW stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,556,919 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 7,198,968 shares during the same period.