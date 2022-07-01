Market cap of Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC] reaches 684.94M – now what?

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [NYSE: FPAC] gained 0.10% on the last trading session, reaching $9.82 price per share at the time. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Bullish Exchange Reports Annualized Monthly Trading Revenue of US$97M in February Three Months After Launch.

Bullish and Far Peak Acquisition Corp. announce extension of outside date for business combination to May 9, 2022.

Bullish, a technology company that operates the regulated cryptocurrency Bullish Exchange, today announced that for February 2022, average daily trading volume on the exchange was US$213 million and annualized monthly trading revenue was US$97 million.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation represents 69.75 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $684.94 million with the latest information. FPAC stock price has been found in the range of $9.80 to $9.82.

If compared to the average trading volume of 251.45K shares, FPAC reached a trading volume of 3286389 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.10. With this latest performance, FPAC shares dropped by 0.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FPAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.43 for Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [FPAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.84, while it was recorded at 9.81 for the last single week of trading, and 10.03 for the last 200 days.

Far Peak Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

35 institutional holders increased their position in Far Peak Acquisition Corporation [NYSE:FPAC] by around 11,236,455 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 7,137,213 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,601,464 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,975,132 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FPAC stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,030,729 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 4,637,626 shares during the same period.