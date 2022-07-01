Market cap of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] reaches 6.50M – now what?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DRMA] traded at a high on 06/30/22, posting a 19.70 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.65. The company report on June 13, 2022 that Dermata Announces Final Patient Enrolled in a Phase 2 Trial of DMT310 for the Once-Weekly Treatment of Moderate-to-Severe Rosacea.

– Topline results expected in the second half of 2022 -.

– Rosacea affects about 16 million patients in the U.S. -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 29409562 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stands at 33.62% while the volatility over the past one month is 23.72%.

The market cap for DRMA stock reached $6.50 million, with 8.35 million shares outstanding and 5.27 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 108.51K shares, DRMA reached a trading volume of 29409562 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DRMA shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DRMA stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.13 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.82.

How has DRMA stock performed recently?

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 24.04. With this latest performance, DRMA shares dropped by -16.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.60% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DRMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.82 for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7751, while it was recorded at 0.5425 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1725 for the last 200 days.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -228.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -129.24.

Dermata Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.60.

Insider trade positions for Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [DRMA]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.80% of DRMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DRMA stocks are: GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 26,666, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,669 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11000.0 in DRMA stocks shares; and WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN, currently with $7000.0 in DRMA stock with ownership of nearly 68750% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in Dermata Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DRMA] by around 24,980 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 82,510 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 34,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 72,690 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DRMA stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,323 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 70,445 shares during the same period.