Market cap of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] reaches 1.08B – now what?

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE: PRPB] price surged by 0.10 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Getty Images to Participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Getty Images, a preeminent global visual content creator and marketplace, announced today that Craig Peters, CEO, will participate at the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston, MA on May 24, 2022.

Mr. Peters will host 1×1 investor meetings as well as a fireside chat at 11:30 AM Eastern Time on the same day, May 24, 2022. A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat can be found on Getty Images’ investor relations website at https://investors.gettyimages.com/.

A sum of 3262657 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 572.86K shares. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares reached a high of $9.98 and dropped to a low of $9.9628 until finishing in the latest session at $9.98.

The one-year PRPB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 16.83.

Guru’s Opinion on CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.49, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

PRPB Stock Performance Analysis:

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.20. With this latest performance, PRPB shares gained by 0.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.40% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PRPB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.70 for CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.95, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.33.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [PRPB] Insider Position Details

Positions in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II [NYSE:PRPB] by around 8,859,306 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,070,333 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 59,733,580 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,663,219 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PRPB stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,677,864 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 4,933,487 shares during the same period.