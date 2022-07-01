Market cap of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] reaches 4.64B – now what?

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE: AXTA] price plunged by -4.57 percent to reach at -$1.06. The company report on April 25, 2022 that Axalta Releases First Quarter 2022 Results.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Robust Double-Digit Sales Growth Led by Accelerating Pricing Gains; Achieved Adjusted EBIT at the Top-End of Guidance Range.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) (“Axalta”), a leading global coatings company, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

A sum of 5978759 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.43M shares. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares reached a high of $22.92 and dropped to a low of $21.99 until finishing in the latest session at $22.11.

The one-year AXTA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.97. The average equity rating for AXTA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AXTA shares is $32.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AXTA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $33 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on AXTA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. is set at 0.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for AXTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.61, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.74. Price to Free Cash Flow for AXTA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

AXTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.62. With this latest performance, AXTA shares dropped by -18.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AXTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.53, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.52, while it was recorded at 23.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.45 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] shares currently have an operating margin of +11.41 and a Gross Margin at +29.65. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.67.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

AXTA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AXTA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. go to 18.40%.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [AXTA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,925 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AXTA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 20,333,398, which is approximately -0.848% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, holding 16,587,963 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $366.76 million in AXTA stocks shares; and BARROW HANLEY MEWHINNEY & STRAUSS LLC, currently with $351.27 million in AXTA stock with ownership of nearly 4.41% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 154 institutional holders increased their position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. [NYSE:AXTA] by around 29,578,926 shares. Additionally, 178 investors decreased positions by around 33,790,461 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 159,400,533 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 222,769,920 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AXTA stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,033,293 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 7,994,461 shares during the same period.