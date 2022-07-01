Market cap of AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] reaches 7.38M – now what?

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ANPC] loss -3.90% on the last trading session, reaching $0.29 price per share at the time. The company report on June 10, 2022 that AnPac Bio Regains Compliance with Requirements to Remain Listed on Nasdaq Capital Market.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co., Ltd. (“AnPac Bio,” the “Company” or “we”) (ANPC), a biotechnology company with operations in the United States and China focused on early cancer screening and detection, announced that The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) notified the Company on June 9, 2022 that Nasdaq has determined the Company has regained compliance with the requirements to remain listed in The Nasdaq Capital Market, as required by a hearing panel’s decision dated May 4, 2022, subject to a one-year Mandatory Panel Monitor of the Company’s ongoing compliance with such requirements.

On May 31, 2022, the Company filed a Form 6-K (the “Filing”) with the SEC, including unaudited financial statements, and referencing the receipt of proceeds from the sale of the Company’s ordinary shares to certain investors in May 2022. On an adjusted basis, the Company’s pro forma balance sheet reported stockholders’ equity of $7,442,000, as of May 31, 2022. In addition, the Company represented in the Filing that it complies with the minimum $2.5 million stockholders’ equity required for continued listing on The Nasdaq Capital Market as of the report date. Accordingly, the Company complied with the terms of the panel’s decision dated May 4, 2022.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. represents 17.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.38 million with the latest information. ANPC stock price has been found in the range of $0.27 to $0.3389.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.02M shares, ANPC reached a trading volume of 4195117 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. is set at 0.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.31. With this latest performance, ANPC shares dropped by -1.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.48 for AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3075, while it was recorded at 0.2912 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1967 for the last 200 days.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -589.60 and a Gross Margin at +68.13. AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -659.93.

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [ANPC]

There are presently around $0 million, or 3.40% of ANPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ANPC stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 373,615, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 21.24% of the total institutional ownership; PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP, INC., holding 116,628 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in ANPC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $31000.0 in ANPC stock with ownership of nearly 205.953% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 9 institutional holders increased their position in AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ANPC] by around 601,837 shares. Additionally, 2 investors decreased positions by around 55,917 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 114,572 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 772,326 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ANPC stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 529,552 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 55,917 shares during the same period.