Market Analysts see Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gaining to $22. Time to buy?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE: KD] traded at a low on 06/30/22, posting a -1.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $9.78. The company report on June 23, 2022 that Kyndryl Announces Partnership with Oracle Focused on Cloud Services.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Kyndryl becomes a delivery partner for Oracle Cloud Infrastructure.

Kyndryl (NYSE: KD), the world’s largest IT infrastructure services provider, today announced partnership with Oracle to help customers accelerate their journey to the cloud by delivering managed cloud solutions to enterprises around the world.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3173896 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stands at 5.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.47%.

The market cap for KD stock reached $2.09 billion, with 224.40 million shares outstanding and 204.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, KD reached a trading volume of 3173896 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KD shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on November 15, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for KD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.84, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.96.

How has KD stock performed recently?

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.77. With this latest performance, KD shares dropped by -20.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.23% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.11 for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.41, while it was recorded at 9.92 for the last single week of trading.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.70 and a Gross Margin at +11.18. Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.43.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.99.

Kyndryl Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [KD]

There are presently around $990 million, or 45.20% of KD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 17,410,922, which is approximately -2.889% of the company’s market cap and around 10.70% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 15,118,710 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $150.13 million in KD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $65.96 million in KD stock with ownership of nearly -4.386% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 234 institutional holders increased their position in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. [NYSE:KD] by around 16,626,070 shares. Additionally, 479 investors decreased positions by around 17,898,815 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 65,203,946 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,728,831 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KD stock had 99 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,470,585 shares, while 210 institutional investors sold positions of 6,895,879 shares during the same period.