Market Analysts see Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] gaining to $24. Time to buy?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HRTX] traded at a low on 06/30/22, posting a -11.99 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.79. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Heron Therapeutics Announces Restructuring and Cost Reduction Plan to Address Market Dynamics and Prepare for Long-Term Sustainability.

– Changes result in annualized cost savings of $43M, extending the cash runway; Company is continuing to reduce external spend -.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3609239 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Heron Therapeutics Inc. stands at 10.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.39%.

The market cap for HRTX stock reached $282.52 million, with 102.12 million shares outstanding and 71.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.54M shares, HRTX reached a trading volume of 3609239 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HRTX shares is $17.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HRTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham dropped their target price from $50 to $48. The new note on the price target was released on February 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Heron Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $64, while Needham kept a Buy rating on HRTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Heron Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for HRTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.11.

How has HRTX stock performed recently?

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.96. With this latest performance, HRTX shares dropped by -15.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HRTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 41.88, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.62 for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.56, while it was recorded at 3.14 for the last single week of trading, and 7.50 for the last 200 days.

Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -250.42 and a Gross Margin at +46.70. Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -255.58.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.95.

Heron Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HRTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Heron Therapeutics Inc. go to 47.50%.

Insider trade positions for Heron Therapeutics Inc. [HRTX]

There are presently around $330 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HRTX stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 12,923,369, which is approximately 68.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, holding 11,878,576 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $33.14 million in HRTX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.72 million in HRTX stock with ownership of nearly 3.389% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Heron Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 100 institutional holders increased their position in Heron Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HRTX] by around 15,970,539 shares. Additionally, 85 investors decreased positions by around 14,973,177 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 87,503,289 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 118,447,005 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HRTX stock had 23 new institutional investments in for a total of 500,812 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 4,140,406 shares during the same period.