Market Analysts see Cognex Corporation [CGNX] falling to $68. Time to buy?

Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ: CGNX] loss -3.28% or -1.44 points to close at $42.52 with a heavy trading volume of 3125108 shares. The company report on June 22, 2022 that Cognex Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call.

Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) will release earnings for the second quarter of 2022 on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, after the market closes, and will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT). The earnings release and conference call are scheduled to coincide with the company’s expected filing of its Form 10-Q for the quarter ending July 3, 2022.

The telephone number for the live call is (877) 704-4573 (or (201) 389-0911 if outside the United States). A replay will begin at 8:00 p.m. EDT on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, and will run continuously until 11:59 p.m. EDT on Friday, August 5, 2022. The telephone number for the replay is (877) 660-6853 (or (201) 612-7415 if outside the United States) and the access code is 13730768.

It opened the trading session at $43.54, the shares rose to $43.63 and dropped to $42.08, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CGNX points out that the company has recorded -45.96% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, CGNX reached to a volume of 3125108 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CGNX shares is $67.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CGNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Cognex Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities dropped their target price from $81 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Cognex Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $78 to $85, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CGNX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cognex Corporation is set at 1.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for CGNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CGNX in the course of the last twelve months was 35.38 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Cognex Corporation [CGNX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.78. With this latest performance, CGNX shares dropped by -12.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CGNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.49 for Cognex Corporation [CGNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.72, while it was recorded at 44.39 for the last single week of trading, and 69.57 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cognex Corporation [CGNX] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.38 and a Gross Margin at +73.26. Cognex Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.71.

Cognex Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.40.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CGNX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cognex Corporation go to 15.00%.

There are presently around $6,721 million, or 94.00% of CGNX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CGNX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,443,442, which is approximately 1.192% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 15,604,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $663.52 million in CGNX stocks shares; and BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP, currently with $448.16 million in CGNX stock with ownership of nearly -1.431% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cognex Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in Cognex Corporation [NASDAQ:CGNX] by around 10,612,919 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 9,567,923 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 137,888,032 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,068,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CGNX stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,815,521 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 908,887 shares during the same period.