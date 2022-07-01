Loop Capital lifts MoneyLion Inc. [ML] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE: ML] slipped around -0.06 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.32 at the close of the session, down -4.35%. The company report on June 21, 2022 that MoneyLion and 23XI Racing Announce Weekly Gas Money Giveaway for NASCAR Season.

Campaign Awards Two $500 Winners per Week, Each With a Chance at an Additional $10,000.

MoneyLion Inc. (“MoneyLion”) (NYSE:ML), a leading digital financial services and lifestyle content platform, announced today its “Get Pumped Tuesday” sweepstakes aimed at relieving pain at the pump for hard-working Americans during a time when gas prices are at historic highs.

MoneyLion Inc. stock is now -67.25% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ML Stock saw the intraday high of $1.41 and lowest of $1.30 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 11.34, which means current price is +12.82% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, ML reached a trading volume of 3031551 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MoneyLion Inc. [ML]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ML shares is $6.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ML stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for MoneyLion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 22, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyLion Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Craig Hallum analysts kept a Buy rating on ML stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyLion Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for ML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

How has ML stock performed recently?

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.46. With this latest performance, ML shares dropped by -25.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -62.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.45 for MoneyLion Inc. [ML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6634, while it was recorded at 1.4720 for the last single week of trading, and 3.5385 for the last 200 days.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MoneyLion Inc. [ML] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.53 and a Gross Margin at +31.46. MoneyLion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -70.36, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.16.

Insider trade positions for MoneyLion Inc. [ML]

There are presently around $84 million, or 40.50% of ML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ML stocks are: STEPSTONE GROUP LP with ownership of 24,409,821, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.10% of the total institutional ownership; ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 6,891,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.51 million in ML stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $6.83 million in ML stock with ownership of nearly -5.125% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyLion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE:ML] by around 8,139,900 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 5,005,494 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 48,052,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 61,198,156 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ML stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,162,881 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 645,678 shares during the same period.